78-year-old veteran attacked, robbed outside his Sumter business

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police say two men attacked and robbed the owner of a Sumter business right outside of his shop on Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. outside a used appliance store on Fort Street, the Sumter Police Department confirmed.

Officers said the business owner, a 78-year-old man, was talking to the two men when he was hit from behind -- knocking him out.

The victim’s family reached out to WIS saying the suspects robbed him, beat him and then dragged him into the woods behind his shop and left him.

Police said when the victim regained consciousness, he “took shelter” until someone he knew found him and called 911.

The victim, who is a Vietnam veteran, his family says, just got out of ICU with seven broken ribs, a punctured lung, bruised lung and dislocated clavicle.

He remains in the hospital but is expected to survive, police said.

The suspects took the man’s wallet that his family said contained $1,000 in cash.

No arrests have been made but police are trying to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

