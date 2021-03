AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 100 Black Men of Augusta and local elections officials will host a virtual town hall to inform the public on voter registration and education.

It will be held on Thursday, April 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can register online by clicking here.

100 Black Men of Augusta will hold a virtual information town hall. (Source: WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.