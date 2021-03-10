Watch out! These invasive zebra mussels could plague your healthy aquarium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources is urging pet stores and aquarium owners to remove and safely dispose of any moss ball plants they may have bought recently.

Experts found invasive zebra mussels were discovered inside those products.

Georgia officials were alerted about this situation after reports from Washington State indicated zebra mussels were discovered attached to and inside these moss ball plants, like the “Betta Buddy Marimo Ball,” found at a local PetCo store.

Visits to multiple pet chain stores in Georgia confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in this and other products. While PetCo stores across the nation have removed the product from their shelves, pet store owners and operators are encouraged to check for this product, and if found, to immediately remove it and safely dispose of it.

If you have purchased this item in the last month, dispose of it properly and sanitize your tanks. It can be safely disposed of by freezing for 24 hours or boiling for at least ten seconds before disposing of it in the trash.

You should not flush this product, or the mussels, down the toilet or just discard them outside. Aquarium owners who may have infected aquariums should remove the fish from their aquarium and thoroughly clean their tanks, using household bleach (one cup of bleach per gallon of water) and letting it sit for 10 minutes before disposing of the water down a sink or toilet.

Owners should also disinfect filters, gravel, and structures with a solution of bleach before disposing of the water down the toilet.

Consumers may also contact their local wildlife division office for additional information on proper discarding techniques.

For more information on zebra mussels and other invasive species, click here.

