Wanted posters: Can you help find this local double-slaying suspect or others?
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James Lamont Briggs is wanted on suspicion of a double homicide in the 5000 block of Copse Drive in Augusta.
Briggs was last seen driving a black 2014 Dodge 2500 crew cab pickup. The rear windshield of the vehicle has a noticeable letter B on it.
To wee his poster and others, click on “Read More” below.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.