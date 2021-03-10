Advertisement

Wanted posters: Can you help find this local double-slaying suspect or others?

James Briggs is a wanted man
James Briggs is a wanted man(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James Lamont Briggs is wanted on suspicion of a double homicide in the 5000 block of Copse Drive in Augusta.

Briggs was last seen driving a black 2014 Dodge 2500 crew cab pickup. The rear windshield of the vehicle has a noticeable letter B on it.

To wee his poster and others, click on “Read More” below.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on Copse Drive
Man found dead on side of road in Batesburg identified
Alachua County releases COVID-19 vaccine survey
Georgians with disabilities, medical conditions and 55 and older can now get COVID vaccine
Funeral services were held today for 26-year-old Savannah Theberge. She was an Augusta native...
Family holds service for Augusta native slain in Calif. double homicide
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a March 3, 2021, news conference to give updates on the...
Kemp signs new executive COVID-19 order for Georgia

Latest News

James Lamont Briggs
Names of suspect, victims released after Augusta double slaying; clues sought in Aiken County death
COVID-19 updates: Why is Ga. vaccine rollout going slowly?
Some local high schoolers set out to help clean up and revitalize the historic Harrisburg...
Local students raise $3,000 for Harrisburg revitalization
Some local high schoolers set out to help clean up and revitalize the historic Harrisburg...
- clipped version1