Wanted posters: Can you help find this local double-slaying suspect or others?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James Lamont Briggs is wanted on suspicion of a double homicide in the 5000 block of Copse Drive in Augusta.

Briggs was last seen driving a black 2014 Dodge 2500 crew cab pickup. The rear windshield of the vehicle has a noticeable letter B on it.

