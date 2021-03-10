Vaccine clinics vow to use every dose through residents on waitlist sign ups

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many vaccine providers already have waitlists for people to sign up, and some residents might get lucky and get their dose early.

But with so many eligible people struggling to get a vaccine now, there are questions about why providers are doing this and who can sign up.

Managing vaccine is a delicate process: with protocols, systems, and layers of protection to make sure no doses go to waste.

If you show up at the end of a vaccination clinic at AU Health, you may find a line of people waiting to hit the vaccine jackpot.

Or if you live in Aiken, there are many on a waiting list at Rural Health Services ready for a phone call to confirm their chance.

“We’d rather get it into an arm than to dispose of it.”

Carolyn Emanuel-McClain with Rural Health Services says managing vaccines is a challenge that involves a bit of math.

“Once you pierce the membrane of a vial... If you don’t use that vaccine within, I believe six hours, it’s gone,” she said.

Let’s say it’s the last appointment of the day, but a new vial has to be opened. If it’s a Moderna clinic, that means there will be nine doses remaining which they now have to use.

So, they have to go to their waiting list of eligible patients, and if there are doses left after that: “You are looking at, ‘Okay, let’s get on the phones and start calling people.’”

Handling inventory can be even more complicated. There’s an alarm on their freezers that alerts an assigned vaccine monitor if anything goes wrong with the vials.

“I see it as serving. I don’t want it to go to waste.”

Mo Huggins is on a leftover list at Christ Community Health. The hospital asked him if he was interested in getting his dose early.

“I know there are other people who need to be in line before me. But I definitely want to be there in case if it goes to waste,” Huggins said.

And while the odds are a bit lower at AU Health as Pfizer vials only have six doses, the same rules apply: “Just don’t trash them.”

