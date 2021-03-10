USC to host in-person commencement ceremonies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced plans to host in-person commencement ceremonies at Williams-Brice Stadium in May.

The ceremonies for spring 2021 bachelor’s, master’s and professional degree candidates will take place on May 7 and 8. The university will also hold an in-person recognition ceremony for May and December 2020 graduates on May 15.

This marks the first occasion since the pandemic that commencement ceremonies will be held at Williams-Brice Stadium and each will feature appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing between guests and mandatory face coverings. Attendance will be limited to five guests per graduate.

“We made this decision in consultation with our public health experts, and each ceremony will be conducted with the proper risk mitigation measures to ensure the safety of our graduates and guests,” said UofSC President Bob Caslen.

More than 6,300 students will be graduating from the Columbia campus this May and more than 8,000 from the entire USC system.

The commencement schedule is as outlined:

May 6

School of Medicine, Columbia and Greenville: virtual at noon

May 7

Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional: Williams-Brice Stadium at 6 p.m. (rain or shine)

Darla Moore School of Business

Arnold School of Public Health

School of Music

Law School Ceremony: Horseshoe at 9 a.m.

May 8

Bachelor’s, Master’s and Professional: Williams-Brice Stadium at 9:30 a.m. (rain or shine)

South Carolina Honors College

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Information and Communications

Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional #3: Williams-Brice Stadium at 6 p.m. (rain or shine)

College of Education

College of Pharmacy

College of Engineering and Computing

College of Social Work

College of Nursing

College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management

Palmetto College

Doctoral: Koger Center at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.