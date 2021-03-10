Advertisement

US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. Senators plan to continue to vote on amendments through the night.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s budget deficit through February hit an all-time high of $l.05 trillion for the first five months of a budget year, as spending to deal with the coronavirus pandemic surged at a pace far above an increase in tax revenue.

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the October through February deficit was 68% larger than the $624.5 billion deficit recorded during the same period last year.

It easily surpassed the previous five-month deficit of $652 billion set in 2010 when the government was spending to try to lift the country out of the deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the deficit for the budget year that ends on Sept. 30 will be $2.3 trillion. However, that estimate does not include the cost of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief measure, which has cleared the Senate and is up for approval in the House. Last year’s deficit, also driven higher by virus relief packages, was a record $3.1 trillion.

The deficit for the month of February was $310.9 billion, up from $236.3 billion in February 2020, the month before the pandemic hit with force, shutting down businesses and triggering millions of job losses.

From October through February, government revenue is up 5.1% to $1.44 trillion while outlays are up 24.7% to $2.48 trillion. The deficit is the gap between revenues and outlays.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Alaysia Scott
Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
SuperCam microphone on NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover catches the sound of wind.
Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys probe jurors’ racial attitudes in ex-cop Chauvin’s trial
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits