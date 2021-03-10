Traffic accident blocks Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash Wednesday afternoon caused traffic problems on Deans Bridge Road.

The Augusta Fire Department reported the crash occurred around 1 p.m. at Deans Bridge and Spring Cove Drive.

Traffic was forced to reroute for a time.

Although a vehicle rolled over onto its side, there were no injuries, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

