Traffic accident blocks Deans Bridge Road

This wreck didn't injure anyone but blocked Deans Bridge Road for a time.
This wreck didn't injure anyone but blocked Deans Bridge Road for a time.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash Wednesday afternoon caused traffic problems on Deans Bridge Road.

The Augusta Fire Department reported the crash occurred around 1 p.m. at Deans Bridge and Spring Cove Drive.

Traffic was forced to reroute for a time.

Although a vehicle rolled over onto its side, there were no injuries, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

