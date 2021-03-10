South Carolina announces updated nursing home visitation guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — South Carolina has received federal approval to update visitation guidelines for nursing homes and community residential care facilities, announced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor Henry McMaster.

These updated guidelines require facilities to use DHEC’s percent positive by county data to help determine their visitation status.

As of today, any facility that meets the following standards must allow in-person, indoor visitation:

a less than or equal to 10 percent positivity rate in the county in which the facility is located, using DHEC’s data

no COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents in the past 14 days

maintained CMS’ core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention

Prior to the change in guidelines, 177 facilities were not allowing visitation. Of those, 43 facilities specifically cited county percentage positive as the reason and are in one of the 40 counties that now have a percentage positive of 10 percent or less should be able to open to visitation if they otherwise meet the criteria above.

“Too many South Carolinians have been prohibited from visiting their loved ones in long term care facilities because of overburdensome federal guidelines,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Prioritizing the physical health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens is critically important, but we must also protect their mental and emotional health. These updated guidelines represent important progress and will result in many facilities opening for visitation, but there’s more work to be done and we will continue pushing federal agencies to allow expanded visitation.”

DHEC says all facilities should still encourage safe indoor visitation during compassionate care situations, especially when a resident’s mental or physical state is at risk.

Facilities should continue to allow outdoor visitation, virtual visits, and window visits consistent with DHEC’s guidelines. You should contact the nursing home or assisted living facility to confirm policies and procedures before planning to visit a loved one.

As of today, 100 percent of the state’s nursing homes have had their first COVID-19 vaccination clinic completed and 86 percent have had their second clinic completed, with additional clinics scheduled.

A total of 98 percent of the state’s community residential care facilities have had their first vaccination clinic completed and 86 percent have had their second clinic completed, with additional clinics scheduled.

In total, more than 61,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to our state’s roughly 40,000 long-term care facility residents, and more than 36,700 doses have been given to the approximately 40,000 workers who care for them.

DHEC uses the tests-over-tests method for calculating percent positive, which is the same method used by the CDC. Therefore, the state-generated percent positive data is appropriate to use for determining visitation.

County positivity rate is based on an average of the past 14 days. Additional details about the updated guidelines requiring facilities to use DHEC’s percent positive by county data include:

This means the current county positivity rate shouldn’t affect visitation except for the six counties (Allendale, Barnwell, Chesterfield, Lancaster, McCormick, and York). As of the most recent data, 40 of 46 counties have positivity rates that are less than or equal to 10 percent.This means the current county positivity rate shouldn’t affect visitation except for the six counties (Allendale, Barnwell, Chesterfield, Lancaster, McCormick, and York).

Trends in county percent positivity rates can go up or down from one report to the next. This means, a facility’s visitation status could change from one week to the next, based on the data.

online here. DHEC will continue to provide weekly updates on the current visitation status for all nursing home and congregate care residential facilities in the state,

