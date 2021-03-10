Some things have changed, but the flavor is the same for Augusta Greek Festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A CSRA fan favorite is back this year, but with a twist because of COVID-19.

The annual Augusta Greek Festival is switching things up again this year with “Greek to go,” meaning you can still enjoy the food the festival has to offer — just without the big crowds.

It’s all hands on deck when it comes to preparing for the festival that’s organized by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The work includes preparing nearly 1,500 pounds of chicken seasoned to perfection and, of course, a lot of other Greek dishes and desserts that people look forward to year after year.

“We’re very proud of this great event because it became intrinsically apart of the city,” said the Rev. Father Vasile Bitere.

For more than 30 years, he says, the excitement that surrounds the festival is something that will never change, even though the pandemic forced organizers to get creative.

As a result, it’s now offering a drive-through style “Greek to go,” delivery and even preorders.

It goes both ways, Bitere said.

“Our people are sad that they couldn’t have the party, you know the good festival, and our friends and the city people, they’re very upset that they couldn’t come and have the festivities, the dancing and the music on the grounds,” he said.

So although things won’t be quite the same this year, it’s still an opportunity to share the Greek culture, faith and food with people in the community.

“It was important to bring some normlacy into our lives so this, in a way, it’s getting us to that way to bring some aspects of normalcy with the prayers and the hope that soon and hopefully in the fall when we have our big Greek festival to be able to do it on the grounds,” Bitere said.

Organizers say pre-orders started Tuesday and the festival will be Thursday through Sunday.

And if you don’t want to leave the house, no problem. they also have a delivery option.

Hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 653 Telfair St.

For the menu and to preorder, visit https://greekfestivalaugusta.com.

