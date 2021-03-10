Advertisement

Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs

By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Board of Commissioners and Development Authority of Columbia County announced a second new Amazon facility will break ground in the area.

This new 278,000-square-foot sortation center will employ hundreds of full-time and part-time employees, with a starting wage of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits.

It will be in the same business park as an Amazon fulfillment center that promises 800 jobs and significant growth for the area. Only days ago, jobs started being posted for the fulfillment center, even though the site is still bustling with hard hats and bulldozers.

Sorting centers sort Amazon packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery to customers. The facility has already begun construction in White Oak Business Park at Interstate 20.

It is expected to open later this year, the first project announced in Phase 2 of the White Oak business park near Appling-Harlem Road and Interstate 20.

“Columbia County greatly appreciates Amazon’s continued investment in our community,” said Columbia County Board of Commissioners Chairman Doug Duncan, in the release. “Job creation is our number one economic development priority. Amazon’s new facility will provide hundreds of new jobs providing opportunities to our residents and the region. I commend the County staff and the Development Authority of Columbia County for making this project possible.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $3.2 billion in Georgia, including its local operations infrastructure and compensation to thousands of employees in the state.

