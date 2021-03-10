Advertisement

SC DMV offers quick relief to some drivers with suspended licenses

By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve had your driver’s license suspended in South Carolina, you may have a chance to get that suspension cut down next week.

If your license was suspended for any of these reasons, you can apply for driver suspension eligibility week to reduce or even clear your suspension.

  • Hold excessive points and under the age of 18
  • Operating an unlicensed taxi
  • Operating an uninsured vehicle you don’t own
  • Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle
  • Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

You have to apply between March 15 and 19 on the South Carolina DMV website, and then you book an appointment at your local DMV location

However, if you live in Allendale or McCormick counties, this service is only offered on Wednesday, March 17, and not all week long.

