Racketeering expert hired by prosecutor investigating Trump call

From left: Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger
From left: Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An expert on Georgia’s racketeering law was sworn in Wednesday to help the prosecutor who’s investigating potential efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election.

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she’s engaged John Floyd to serve as a special assistant district attorney.

He’ll be able to work with lawyers in her office on any cases involving allegations of racketeering.

In letters sent to state officials last month asking them to preserve evidence for her investigation into potential attempts to influence last year’s election, Willis mentioned racketeering as one of the possible violations of Georgia law she was examining.

Among the things that likely will be investigated is Trump’s post-election phone call to state elections chief Brad Raffensperger urging him to “find” votes for Trump.

