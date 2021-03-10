Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
Silvie Williams
Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced additional indictments in the Prison...
100 indicted in record-setting South Carolina drug conspiracy case
What happens when a lifesaving vaccine leads to a life-altering diagnosis?
I-TEAM: Take this step to keep vaccine from causing mammogram problems

Latest News

Here is the latest from the school districts of our big three counties
Here is the latest from the school districts of our big three counties
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
SC DMV offers quick relief to some drivers with suspended licenses
SC has a new director for the Office of Resilience
SC has a new director for the Office of Resilience
Women Augusta
Women gather in downtown Augusta for a special photoshoot