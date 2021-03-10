Advertisement

Panthers rework McCaffrey, Thompson; free up $11M under cap

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have restructured the contracts of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson, freeing up an additional $11 million in salary-cap space.

Coach Matt Rhule made the announcement in a videoconference call with reporters. The moves leave the Panthers about $30 million under the cap, but the team has $17 million of that pegged to sign draft picks and to have on hand for the start of the season in case additional moves need to be made.

