Panthers rework McCaffrey, Thompson; free up $11M under cap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have restructured the contracts of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson, freeing up an additional $11 million in salary-cap space.

Coach Matt Rhule made the announcement in a videoconference call with reporters. The moves leave the Panthers about $30 million under the cap, but the team has $17 million of that pegged to sign draft picks and to have on hand for the start of the season in case additional moves need to be made.

