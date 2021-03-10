Orangeburg hospital hosts parade for health care heroes

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg held a parade to honor health care workers and show appreciation to its employees.

There were around 30 state vehicles in attendance including police cars, fire trucks and ambulances.

Health care workers were joined by members of the community for the celebration.

The South Carolina State University band led the parade.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they wanted to do this because they feel health care workers are not celebrated enough for all the hard work they do.

