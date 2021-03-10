Advertisement

NFL sets salary cap at $182.5 million, down 8% from 2020

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL’s salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020. The league’s loss of revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic caused the first decrease in the cap since 2011, which followed an uncapped season.

Free agency begins next Wednesday, though the “legal tampering” period starts Monday. The NFL is close to agreement on extensions of its broadcast contracts, but those deals won’t affect the 2021 season. Last summer, the players’ union and league agreed to a cap minimum of $175 million, but that number jumped by $5 million in February and was set at $182.5 million on Wednesday. Now the scrambling begins for a number of teams that are significantly over the cap.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
Alaysia Scott
Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway

Latest News

Miami becomes 1st No. 13 seed to ever reach ACC quarters
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
MLB’s Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety...
Panthers rework McCaffrey, Thompson; free up $11M under cap
Evans High School
Evans names Barrett Davis as new football head coach