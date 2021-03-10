Advertisement

Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel

Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Chakoya Lashae Sanders(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have arrested the mother of a 1-year-old who is accused of attacking the child’s father with a butcher knife in a local hotel lobby.

Deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a stabbing at the Holiday Inn on Park West Drive off Interstate 20 at Jimmie Dyess Parkway just south of Martinez.

Investigators learned that Chakoya Lashae Sanders, 25, of Augusta, had gone to the front desk of the hotel and spoken with the clerk, asking what room Charles Edward Kellam was in, deputies reported.

The clerk refused to tell her.

Meanwhile, Kellam exited the elevator, according to deputies.

While holding her child, Sanders pulled out a butcher knife and started swinging it at Kellam, who was struck several times before running out of the hotel, deputies reported.

Sanders set her child on the floor and started chasing Kellam, who jumped into a vehicle that Sanders had left running, then drove to a gas station, where 911 was called, according to deputies.

Kellam was taken to Doctors Hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery.

A police dog helped find Sanders in a field behind the hotel with her child, according to deputies.

The child was released to the grandmother.

As of 9:30 a.m., Kellam was stable, according to deputies.

Kellam, 29, of Augusta, is the child’s father, deputies said.

Sanders is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children in the third degree, according to deputies.

Bond was set at $31,300.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

