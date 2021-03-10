Advertisement

MLB’s Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an opening day baseball game in Arlingtn, Texas, in this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo. The Texas Rangers could have a full house for their home opener next month after debuting their new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for their games last season. If that happens, the Rangers could be the first team in MLB or any U.S.-based sport to have a full-capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic started rapidly shutting down sports a year ago this week.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers could be the first team to return to full attendance capacity. The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener next month after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.

An order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took effect Wednesday allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose. Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.

