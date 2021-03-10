Advertisement

Miami becomes 1st No. 13 seed to ever reach ACC quarters

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and Miami became the first No. 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson 67-64.

Miami advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday. The Hurricanes lost the regular-season meeting 87-60 on Feb. 20 — but it comes with an asterisk as Wong sprained his ankle in the first half and didn’t play in the second.

The Hurricanes have earned consecutive victories in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013, when they won the title. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

