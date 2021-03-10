Advertisement

Miami advances past Pitt to face Clemson in ACC tournament

Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) tries to get the ball from Miami's Harlond Beverly (5)...
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) tries to get the ball from Miami's Harlond Beverly (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)(Matt Gentry | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 20 points to lead five Miami starters in double figures as the Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh 79-73 on Tuesday in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Nysier Brooks converted a three-point play with 53.8 seconds left — his only points of the half — to cap a 9-0 run for a three-possession lead at 73-66. Wong added four free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal it as Miami made 22 of 28 at the stripe compared to 5-of-14 shooting for Pitt.

Freshman Femi Odukale scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting for Pittsburgh.

