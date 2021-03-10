Advertisement

Georgia opening vaccines to those 55 and older

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on March 10, 2021, offers an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the Peach State will start offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents over age 55 starting March 15.

Also being added to the list that date will be Georgians of younger ages with high risk of COVID-19.

That includes people with conditions such as asthma, cancer, kidney disease, lung disease, liver disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, immunocompromised conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, sickle cell disease and blood-related brain issues.

Kemp made the announcement during an update on Georgia’s efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Kemp was joined during the update by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.

WATCH THE NEWS UPDATE:

MORE | CSRA sees vaccination progress, and there’s more ahead this week

