Georgia opening vaccines to those 55 and older

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the Peach State will start offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents over age 55 starting March 15.

Also being added to the list that date will be Georgians of younger ages with high risk of COVID-19.

That includes people with conditions such as asthma, cancer, kidney disease, lung disease, liver disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, immunocompromised conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, sickle cell disease and blood-related brain issues.

Kemp made the announcement during an update on Georgia’s efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Kemp was joined during the update by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.

