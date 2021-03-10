Josey girls embrace underdog mentality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coming into the season, there were pretty high hopes for the Josey Eagles girls basketball program. While those goals have turned into realities, the Eagles certainly didn’t have an easy path to get there.

The Eagles came into the season as one of the region favorites, but got off to a slow start. After undergoing a 31 day shutdown, 14 of which came from COVID within Josey’s program, the Eagles rebounded and finished the season 17 and 2. The team still feels like they’ve gone under the radar, but feel confident that this is their year.

“It’s exciting to be overlooked. People didn’t think we’d make it so it’s play harder and do better. That’s why we’re here today,” said senior Deajah Houck.

“This year we have two of our seniors that that year were freshman on that team. One of them got a lot of minutes so they’ve been there before, so I think with some experience, as far as coaching and players we should be a little more competitive,” said assistant coach Jamal Bailey.

Josey’s last trip to the state finals was in 2018, where they fell to Laney. Aside from making to the state finals, the Eagles also broke their 13 year losing streak to the Wildcats and this is their best run since the 2017-18 season. The Eagles face Fannin County on Thursday at noon for the state title.

