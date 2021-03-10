Have you left unclaimed money on the table? Find out on S.C. treasurer’s website

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office says more than 600,000 new entries have been reported to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program.

The properties include more than 3,500 rebate checks of $50 issued in 2019 as part of the Mega Millions lottery windfall.

Click here to search for unclaimed property at the state treasurer’s website.

“The State Treasurer’s Office completed what we call Holder Season, the time of year when companies that are holding unclaimed property for South Carolinians must remit it to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program,” State Treasurer Curtis Loftis said. “Our team has finished reconciling the reports submitted this past fall, and now we begin the process of identifying the rightful owners so we can return these funds to them.”

The state is currently more than $700 million in unclaimed property statewide.

Examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits.

The State Treasurer’s Office acts as custodian of these funds until the rightful owners come forth and make a claim.

“Now is the perfect time to search our website,” Loftis said. “I encourage individuals, business owners, churches, schools, and other organizations to visit the State Treasurer’s Office website at treasurer.sc.gov to see if there is new money waiting for you.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.