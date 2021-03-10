Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions ‘degrading,’ says brother

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher...
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement expressing her family's gratitude to Spanish authorities after recovery of his body. Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has been held in U.S. jail since July 2020, and her brother Ian Maxwell said Wednesday March 10, 2021, she should be released on bail, claiming that she was being held in “degrading” conditions that amount to torture.(Dominique Mollard | AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The brother of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell said Wednesday she should be released on bail from a U.S. jail, and claimed that she was being held in “degrading” conditions that amount to torture.

Maxwell, 59, is awaiting trial in July on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. The British socialite has been in a federal lockup in Brooklyn since she was arrested last July, and she has lost two bail requests — including a $28.5 million bail release proposal in December — because she was deemed a flight risk.

Her brother Ian Maxwell told the BBC Wednesday he was worried about her health and ability to prepare for her trial because of the conditions she was held in.

Ghislaine Maxwell is “in effective isolation” in a 6- by 9-foot (1.8- by 2.7-meter) cell without natural light that contains a concrete bed and a toilet, he said. She is under around-the-clock surveillance with 10 cameras and four guards tracking her movement, and is also being deprived of sleep, he added.

“She has a flashlight shone in her cell every 15 minutes throughout the night … it’s grotesque and in that respect it amounts to torture,” he said in a radio interview.

He added that she is not a suicide risk and remains “resolute,” but is losing her hair and having trouble with her eyesight.

Ghislaine Maxwell was charged with recruiting three teenagers aged as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. She also was accused of sometimes participating in the abuse. She pleaded not guilty to an indictment.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 at a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Alaysia Scott
Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back

Latest News

As we come out of the pandemic and pump prices climb, it’s once again time to be smart about...
Put the cap on gas prices: 6 ways to save at the pump
Parade
Parade pays a salute to health care workers in Orangeburg
Opponents fear the change would make the board more partisan. (Source: WIS)
S.C. House debates bill to change makeup of state elections board
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
LIVE: White House response team briefing; US to buy additional Johnson & Johnson doses
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
Wisconsin protest shootings trial delayed at least 7 months