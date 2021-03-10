Georgia voting reform bill could bring big changes to local election offices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Republicans say the voting reform bill is necessary to cut down on the costs of processing ballots.

Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan says they’re trying to make sure we can afford it, that local precincts can manage the ballots, and make sure all absentee ballots get counted.

But what exactly with the voting reform bill mean for Georgia voters?

Well, here at the Municipal Building in Richmond County, we might not see drop boxes outside the building anymore.

That’s just one change Georgia lawmakers are looking at in these two bills.

“I think there is a clear message that voters should understand is there will be some changes made,” Lynn Bailey with Richmond County Board of Elections said.

For voters across Georgia and the CSRA, two-state election bills could make voting look different come next election season.

“Both of which make profound changes to across the board to all types of aspects to the voting process,” Bailey said.

The Republican-backed Senate Bill 241 includes limiting absentee voting to only people 65 and older, people with a physical disability and people who are working or out of town on election day. Those who are able to vote absentee will also need an I.D. to vote.

On the other side, the 66-page House Bill 531 tightens restrictions on in-person voting, vote counting, and absentee ballots. It also limits the number of voting drop boxes and moves them inside, as well as shortening the period for absentee voting.

“I know here in Richmond County at least the drop boxes were very, very popular option for many of our voters and one that I would frankly like to stay in place,” Bailey said.

Richmond County alone says they typically see around 5,500 absentee ballots in an election. In the most recent election, they sent out around 30,000.

Bailey says COVID-19 is really changing the way Georgians vote.

“The pandemic has caused some circumstances that we have never encountered before,” she said.

She only expects the number of ballots sent out by mail to increase come next election year because of the pandemic.

Election officials say there is nothing to be worried about just yet in terms of changes. There are still about three weeks left in the legislative session for things in these bills to change drastically.

