Georgia student wins First Amendment case in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A Supreme Court First Amendment case that started right here in Georgia finally got a decision Wednesday.

Back in 2016, a Georgia Gwinnett student was told by school officials he could only publicly share his faith in designated areas on campus.

With a ruling of 8-1, the Supreme Court ruled the student’s right to freedom of speech was violated by the school.

Now the lawyers are seeking to ban schools from limiting students to where they can express themselves and the ability to do so without permission.

