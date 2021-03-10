Advertisement

Faith and nonprofit virtual meeting planned for a stronger Georgia

Families
Families(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Human Services is seeking faith and nonprofit partners interested in helping vulnerable populations in Augusta and the surrounding areas.

The agency is inviting members of the faith and nonprofit communities to a virtual meeting hosted by First Presbyterian Augusta to discuss opportunities for the community to come together to support vulnerable children and families.

The virtual meeting will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 18.

Join the meeting virtually to learn about resources available for older or disabled adults and their caregivers, parents struggling to pay child support, individuals interested in foster care and adoption services, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and more. There will also be a discussion on other ways to partner with DHS to help vulnerable children, adults and families locally.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit dhs.ga.gov and look under the events section.

MORE | Many free services to be offered at community resource fair in Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chakoya Lashae Sanders
Mom accused of stabbing baby’s dad with butcher knife at local hotel
FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
Alaysia Scott
Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway

Latest News

This was the scene Wednesday as a controlled burn sent up a huge plume of smoke over McCormick...
Controlled burn sends up a huge plume of smoke
Construction from the first Amazon fulfillment center site in Appling, Georgia.
Second Amazon facility to open in Appling with hundreds of jobs
arrested handcuff graphic
Felony firearms charges after federal indictments
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on March 10, 2021, offers an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Georgia opening vaccines to 55-year-olds, disabled and those as young as 16 who are at risk