Faith and nonprofit virtual meeting planned for a stronger Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Human Services is seeking faith and nonprofit partners interested in helping vulnerable populations in Augusta and the surrounding areas.

The agency is inviting members of the faith and nonprofit communities to a virtual meeting hosted by First Presbyterian Augusta to discuss opportunities for the community to come together to support vulnerable children and families.

The virtual meeting will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 18.

Join the meeting virtually to learn about resources available for older or disabled adults and their caregivers, parents struggling to pay child support, individuals interested in foster care and adoption services, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and more. There will also be a discussion on other ways to partner with DHS to help vulnerable children, adults and families locally.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit dhs.ga.gov and look under the events section.

