Evans names Barrett Davis as new football head coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Lemuel Lackey stepped down as head coach at Evans, the Knights have their replacement. Barrett Davis was named head coach during Tuesday’s Columbia County Board of Education meeting.

Davis is originally from Harlem, and has also coached in the CSRA before. He worked at Burke County as an assistant, and later at Lakeside as an assistant before being named the head coach at Southeast Bulloch.

Davis took over the Yellow Jackets program in 2018. In three seasons, he compiled at 21-11 record while taking the team to the playoffs in all three of his years. He also helped the Yellow Jackets claim their first region title since 1994 in the 2020 season.

