Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone in the CSRA is expected to stay above freezing early today. Lows will vary from the mid 30s in rural areas to the mid 40s inside Bobby Jones (I-520) near Augusta. Winds will be calm.

Feeling like spring this week with highs 8-12° above average. (WRDW)

This morning lows are expected to stay above freezing for the entire CSRA and bottom out in the mid to upper 30s outside the Augusta Metro. Today will be another gorgeous day with highs getting even warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

Thursday morning lows will remain in the mid to 40s. Mostly sunny skies stick around Thursday and we should be able to get close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the south less than 10 mph.

Dry and warm conditions are expected Friday into Saturday with highs well above normal in the low 80s. Sunday highs will be getting back down closer to normal with more clouds moving in. Highs on Sunday should be near 70 with partly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t look to be until early next week with our next approaching front. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.