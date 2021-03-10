Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Above average highs through Saturday. Staying dry through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone in the CSRA is expected to stay above freezing early today. Lows will vary from the mid 30s in rural areas to the mid 40s inside Bobby Jones (I-520) near Augusta. Winds will be calm.

Feeling like spring this week with highs 8-12° above average.
Feeling like spring this week with highs 8-12° above average.(WRDW)

This morning lows are expected to stay above freezing for the entire CSRA and bottom out in the mid to upper 30s outside the Augusta Metro. Today will be another gorgeous day with highs getting even warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

Thursday morning lows will remain in the mid to 40s. Mostly sunny skies stick around Thursday and we should be able to get close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the south less than 10 mph.

Dry and warm conditions are expected Friday into Saturday with highs well above normal in the low 80s. Sunday highs will be getting back down closer to normal with more clouds moving in. Highs on Sunday should be near 70 with partly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t look to be until early next week with our next approaching front. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Alaysia Scott
Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back

Latest News

Looking dry and warm for March standards the next few days.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Dry and Very Warm This Week
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Temperatures are expected to get down to freezing in most spots outside of the Augusta Metro by...
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Warming trend in the 70s and 80s
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong