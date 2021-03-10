Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies expected this evening into tonight. Everyone in the CSRA is expected to stay above freezing tonight into early Thursday. Lows for the Augusta Metro will stay in the low 50s. Lows outside of the Augusta Metro will drop to the mid and low 40s by sunrise Thursday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Highs getting within a few degrees of 80 the next few afternoons. (WRDW)

Mostly sunny skies stick around Thursday and we should be able to get close to 80 in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain light out of the south less than 10 mph.

Dry and warmer conditions are expected Friday. Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 40s. Highs on Friday will be well above normal in the low 80s. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday. Morning lows will be in the low 50s. Temperatures will increase to the low 80s again in the afternoon.

Morning lows Sunday will remain in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies stick around Sunday with highs reaching the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Rain looks likely Monday into Tuesday early next week. Rain totals currently look to be between 0.25-0.75″. Timing is still uncertain of when rain arrives Monday ahead of a cold front that drop temperatures slightly into Tuesday. Keep it here for updates.

