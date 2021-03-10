CSRA sees vaccination progress, and there’s more ahead this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teachers across the CSRA continue to line up for their COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

On Tuesday, it happened at Broadway Baptist Church.

Augusta University Health plans to vaccinate almost 10,000 people by the end of the week , including teachers. That’s the most doses AU has ever given in one week.

AU Health says this new push will be is Washington Square vaccination hub, where organizers are aiming to give 2,500 doses each day.

Organizers expect by the end of the week, a majority of Columbia County and Richmond County school employees will have gotten their first shot.

When local school boards met Tuesday night , vaccinating teachers was a common topic.

Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties all tell us they are not requiring teachers to get vaccinated, but they do encourage it.

While teachers are now eligible to get a shot, not all of them necessarily want to.

Columbia County Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway says vaccines are available and ready for any teacher who wants one.

According to a survey, 14 percent of the district staff said they would not be interested in getting the vaccine.

Richmond County’s school district sent out a similar survey and found 25 percent say they would not want to be vaccinated.

News 12 asked parents if they think it should be a requirement for educators to get vaccinated, and everyone we talked to said no.

“I feel like it’s the teachers’ choice to decide whether or not they feel the vaccination is right for them. And if they don’t, then that’s OK,” parent Kimberly Patterson said.

In Georgia, it’s not just teachers who now are getting the chance to get vaccinated.

A lot of parents are now also able to get a dose .

The Georgia Department of Public Health lists parents of children with complex medical conditions as eligible to get a shot.

That includes parents like Sharie Walker.

Both of her daughters have asthma, putting her in line for the vaccine.

“Just having asthma alone -- it just makes your breathing different,” she said.

“My concern is about my kids because they don’t have an option to protect themselves.”

That’s her responsibility, she says.

The health agency also lists childhood obesity among the at-risk medical conditions that open up thousands of parents across the state to getting the vaccine.

Georgia is below the national average in childhood obesity.

But a new WalletHub study found Augusta ranks 13th among the most overweight cities in the U.S.

Local statistics

In our two largest Georgia counties locally, just over 97,000 first and second doses of vaccines have been given out. That’s a little over 8,000 more vaccines than just under a week ago.

In Aiken County, officials report the number of people that have gotten at least one dose is now around 22,600. That means almost 8 percent of Aiken County’s overall population has gotten a shot.

University Hospital reported Wednesday it had 17 COVID-19 inpatients. The numbers haven’t been that low since October.

Vaccination clinics

There are still dozens of appointments available at two of AU Health’s vaccination sites. There are two Thursday, one at Faith Outreach Church in Hephzibah and one at the vaccination hub at 2834 Washington Road. You can also sign up for appointments on Friday and Saturday at the Washington Square location. AU plans large-scale clinics on Saturday. Sign up at https://www.augustahealth.org/vaccine

In Columbia County, registration for a vaccine clinic is starting today. Columbia County’s Board of Commissioners and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service are hosting a clinic at the Bessie Thomas Senior Center, 5913 Euchee Creek Drive, on Wednesday. It’s for people 65 and up in Columbia County. Sign-ups for the clinic start at 9 this morning. Call 706-556-0308.

On Thursday, a walk-in clinic will be held by Gold Cross at Oasis Church off Highway 88 in Hephzibah. No appointment is necessary, and vaccinations will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta will host a clinic on Saturday for veterans at the Downtown Division at 950 15th Street. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans eligible to receive VA healthcare looking to get the vaccine can set up an appointment by calling 706-733-0188 and using extensions 3634, 3632 or 3613.

Top U.S. health officials are exploring a new partnership with Dollar General to help speed up the vaccine rollout. The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said officials are talks with the chain right now about how it could help get vaccines to people. The goal of the partnership is to increase access in rural areas where other chain stores or pharmacies are not as common.

