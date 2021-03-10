Advertisement

Crash blocks eastbound I-20 lanes in Columbia County

Traffic was slow to standing still on eastbound Interstate 20 in Columbia County.
Mar. 10, 2021
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 20 is at a standstill this morning near Grovetown due to a traffic accident.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported at 7:40 a.m. that lanes were blocked due to a traffic accident near mile marker 192 between the Grovetown and Belair Road exits.

Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitoring systems showed eastbound traffic at a standstill between Appling-Harlem Road and Belair Road.

