Controlled burn sends up a huge plume of smoke

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A controlled burn in South Carolina send up a huge amount of smoke — and concern — Wednesday afternoon on the Georgia side of the Savannah River.

It initially appeared to Columbia County residents like it was a brush fire out of control in the Furys Ferry area.

However, they soon learned it was a controlled burn in McCormick County.

A Columbia County dispatcher described it as “huge.”

Perhaps not coincidentally, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday proclaimed March 2021 as “Prescribed Fire Awareness Month.”

His office announced that Sumter National Forest fire managers plan to conduct prescribed burns starting Thursday around Clarks Hill, Merriwether and other communities southwest of Edgefield.

Prescribed burning removes fuels that can feed a large-scale wildfire later.

On Thursday and Friday, burns are planned south of Woodlawn Road, north of Hopewell Church Road/Deep Step Road and east of Highway 28.

Also in the news ...

In an unrelated incident, crews in North Augusta battled a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire near Austin Graybill and Edgefield roads was reported around 4 p.m. and was under control around 4:15, according to dispatchers.

