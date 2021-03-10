Advertisement

CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be issuing updated travel guidance just yet.

The agency says that will come once more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At this point, only 10% of Americans have gotten a vaccine.

The CDC recommends that people avoid air travel if they can.

The industry group “Airlines for America” insists that flying on a plane is low risk because of heavily filtered air and federally mandated mask wearing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Alaysia Scott
Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
SuperCam microphone on NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover catches the sound of wind.
Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys probe jurors’ racial attitudes in ex-cop Chauvin’s trial
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits