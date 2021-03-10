Augusta courts focus to clear backlog as jury trials resume immediately

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Empty courtrooms could start filling up again soon as jury trials in Georgia have the OK to start back up.

You may remember these trials were put on pause during the pandemic until they started again in October. They were suspended again in December.

It’s been nearly four months since the last jury trial in the Augusta courts. As jails fill up, and cases pile up, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is ready for relief.

“We will be very glad to see the court system start moving back again,” Sgt. William McCarty with the sheriff’s office said.

Jury trials are set to resume later this month, with the process being the same as it was in November.

The court will use the James Brown Arena for jury selection. The extra space will allow them to select two separate juries at once. And courtrooms will be socially distanced and sanitized regularly.

During the few weeks, the courts were allowed to try cases last year, the Augusta Circuit tried four. Judge Wade Padgett tells me it’s hard to pinpoint just how long it will take to get through the backlog of cases, but he’s expecting a timeline of about three years.

But not everyone seems to think it’ll take that long.

Back in January, Court Administrator Nolan Martin told me he expects the cases to be done in about half that time.

Sgt. McCarty says they’re also feeling the effects of the backlog.

“It’s harder to handle our jail population and I think this is a problem nationwide. Jails are kind of almost at a critical level,” he said.

With the pressure of overcrowding increasing, this couldn’t come at a better time for the courts and jails alike.

The return to a sense of normalcy means more work for everyone involved, but Sgt. McCarty says it’s nothing they haven’t done before.

“We do expect that once the cases go on the officers are going to be busy going to court but that’s always been something that we’ve always been able to manage and make arrangements for.”

As for the startup, the first jury trial is set for March 22.

