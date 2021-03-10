Advertisement

AP sources: NHL reaches 7-year agreement with ESPN

National Hockey League logo
National Hockey League logo(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Hockey League will be returning to ESPN beginning next season. People familiar with the deal say the two sides have reached agreement on a seven-year contract that will include four Stanley Cup finals.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been finalized. ESPN and the NHL had no comment. ESPN last had NHL rights in 2004. Since then, NBC has been the league’s national broadcast partner. The league will air on multiple networks in its next agreement and NBC is still among the bidders for the other part of the deal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
Silvie Williams
Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced additional indictments in the Prison...
100 indicted in record-setting South Carolina drug conspiracy case
What happens when a lifesaving vaccine leads to a life-altering diagnosis?
I-TEAM: Take this step to keep vaccine from causing mammogram problems

Latest News

Evans High School
Evans names Barrett Davis as new football head coach
The Eagles are all smiles ahead of their state championship game against Fannin County.
Josey girls embrace underdog mentality
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) tries to get the ball from Miami's Harlond Beverly (5)...
Miami advances past Pitt to face Clemson in ACC tournament
Cost-cutting Falcons release veteran guard James Carpenter