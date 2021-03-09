Step into spring with Augusta’s spring market at the Marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new hot spot market will be opening up every Sunday at the 5th Street Marina.

Starting March 14, families will be able to shop and enjoy hot food, while vendors sell their springtime items. These vendors will sell everything from jewelry to wooden signs, CBD products, pralines, soaps, estate items, clothing, wreaths, blankets, pies, plants and the list goes on. There is a variety of handmade products, recycled, renewed products as well.

A food trailer will be open selling hot foods and ice cream. There is a playground right beside the market for the little ones to play on. We supply the fun activities to enjoy on a Sunday afternoon.

There is also an opportunity to help a couple of nonprofit groups that will be on hand during the market.

This market will be held only on Sundays between March 14, 2021 to May 9, 2021, from 12 p.m. noon to 4 p.m.

Social distancing must be practiced at this event.

Vendors are encouraged to send an email to marketatthemarina@gmail.com to receive an application to set up. The fee is only $20.00 per table. Electricity is available with an extra $10 fee however it is limited. You should arrange electricity before the day of the event to guarantee usage.

