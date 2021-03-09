Advertisement

Steak ‘n Shake to replace table service with kiosks

Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.
Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks.

Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, Biglari Holdings, said it will install the kiosks in dining rooms, which will allow customers to place and pick up their own orders.

Biglari Holdings said renovations and equipment will cost each restaurant about $100,000 to $200,000.

It said the new self-service model has been in the works for a while, but the timeline was sped up because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
Silvie Williams
Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced additional indictments in the Prison...
100 indicted in record-setting South Carolina drug conspiracy case
What happens when a lifesaving vaccine leads to a life-altering diagnosis?
I-TEAM: Take this step to keep vaccine from causing mammogram problems
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package
FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Florida lawmakers: winter games shouldn’t share stage with genocide
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
Four oaks, one sacred destiny: Recreating Notre Dame’s spire