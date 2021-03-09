NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The City of North Augusta is excited to announce the lineup for the Sharon Jones Amphitheater Dedication Ceremony and Concert. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 in Riverside Village. It will be an evening filled with music featuring headliner Ed Turner and Number 9. Opening acts for the evening will be the Village Sticks followed by Karen Gordon & Friends.

Village Sticks are an indie rock band from Augusta, Georgia. Karen Gordon & Friends is a local jazz artist that has performed at various locations across the CSRA.

Gates will open at 6pm and Coco Rubio will serve as event DJ, spinning classic Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings hits before the event and during intermissions.

This will be a ticketed event with a limited number of seats available for purchase. Tickets will be sold by tables with a range of $120 for 4 seat tables in level 3 seating, $180 for 6 seat tables in level 3 seating, $240 for 6 seat table in level 2 seating, and $300 for 6 seat table in level 1 seating. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 9am, Wednesday, March 10 at www.etix.com.

After a unanimous vote in Nov. 2020, the city council of North Augusta agreed to name the new outdoor amphitheater, previously known as the Riverside Village Amphitheater, to the Sharon Jones Amphitheater after the Grammy-nominated, North Augusta-native R&B and soul singer. This outdoor concert celebration will be the official rechristening of the amphitheater.

“It is with great pride that we announce the dedication of the Sharon Jones amphitheater,” said Mayor Bob Pettit. “Sharon’s extraordinary talent will forever be memorialized through this amphitheater, here in her home city of North Augusta.”

Ed Turner and Number 9 will bring their Classic Rock and Soul Revue to dedicate the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The band will perform tunes that you know and love from the Beatles, Chicago, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker, and many more.

“We are delighted to be invited to dedicate the wonderful Sharon Jones Amphitheater by our good friends in North Augusta,” said band leader Ed Turner. “Sharon and her family became close friends with the Number 9 family after we performed with her at the Imperial Theater and Bell Auditorium.”

The Sharon Jones Amphitheater is located in Riverside Village at 1001 Center Street, North Augusta, South Carolina, 29841.

