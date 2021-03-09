Advertisement

Sharon Jones Amphitheater dedication ceremony and concert

Sharon Jones Amphitheater
Sharon Jones Amphitheater(WRDW)
By Caroline Gaspich
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The City of North Augusta is excited to announce the lineup for the Sharon Jones Amphitheater Dedication Ceremony and Concert. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 in Riverside Village. It will be an evening filled with music featuring headliner Ed Turner and Number 9. Opening acts for the evening will be the Village Sticks followed by Karen Gordon & Friends.

Village Sticks are an indie rock band from Augusta, Georgia. Karen Gordon & Friends is a local jazz artist that has performed at various locations across the CSRA.

Gates will open at 6pm and Coco Rubio will serve as event DJ, spinning classic Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings hits before the event and during intermissions.

This will be a ticketed event with a limited number of seats available for purchase. Tickets will be sold by tables with a range of $120 for 4 seat tables in level 3 seating, $180 for 6 seat tables in level 3 seating, $240 for 6 seat table in level 2 seating, and $300 for 6 seat table in level 1 seating. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 9am, Wednesday, March 10 at www.etix.com.

After a unanimous vote in Nov. 2020, the city council of North Augusta agreed to name the new outdoor amphitheater, previously known as the Riverside Village Amphitheater, to the Sharon Jones Amphitheater after the Grammy-nominated, North Augusta-native R&B and soul singer. This outdoor concert celebration will be the official rechristening of the amphitheater.

“It is with great pride that we announce the dedication of the Sharon Jones amphitheater,” said Mayor Bob Pettit. “Sharon’s extraordinary talent will forever be memorialized through this amphitheater, here in her home city of North Augusta.”

Ed Turner and Number 9 will bring their Classic Rock and Soul Revue to dedicate the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The band will perform tunes that you know and love from the Beatles, Chicago, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker, and many more.

MORE: | Painting of his hero gets recognition for 20-year-old local artist
(WOWT)

“We are delighted to be invited to dedicate the wonderful Sharon Jones Amphitheater by our good friends in North Augusta,” said band leader Ed Turner. “Sharon and her family became close friends with the Number 9 family after we performed with her at the Imperial Theater and Bell Auditorium.”

The Sharon Jones Amphitheater is located in Riverside Village at 1001 Center Street, North Augusta, South Carolina, 29841.

https://www.wrdw.com/2020/11/03/new-amphitheater-in-n-augusta-to-be-named-after-native-soul-singer/

https://www.wrdw.com/2020/11/06/family-friends-express-gratitude-for-sharon-jones-amphitheater/

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
Silvie Williams
Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced additional indictments in the Prison...
100 indicted in record-setting South Carolina drug conspiracy case
What happens when a lifesaving vaccine leads to a life-altering diagnosis?
I-TEAM: Take this step to keep vaccine from causing mammogram problems
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets

Latest News

South Carolina State House
Hate crime bill beginning to make its way through S.C. House
FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Meth scheme draws 10 years in federal prison for Augusta man
Bridgestone's first ground solar array providing power directly to the manufacturing process at...
Local Bridgestone plant’s solar array to support tire production