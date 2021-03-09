Advertisement

Sen. Ossoff discusses American Rescue Plan, COVID-19 in town hall

By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff sat down for a virtual town hall to answers questions from Georgians about direct pandemic relief.

Sen. Ossoff said the bill would ensure COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to every American, initiates stimulus checks and tax credits worth thousands of dollars for working and middle-class families, and deliver more than $4 billion to safely re-open Georgia’s public schools.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in...
Update: Coroner releases name of driver killed in I-20 crash in Aiken County
Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.
Dead body found on Etterlee Road in Blythe identified as missing man
Silvie Williams
Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Construction Ready program aims to prep Augustans for jobs
Construction Ready program aims to prep Augustans for jobs
File image
Free program prepares Augustans for jobs in booming construction industry
A new hot spot market will be opening up every Sunday at the 5th Street Marina.
Step into spring with Augusta’s spring market at the Marina
A new hot spot market will be opening up every Sunday at the 5th Street Marina.
5th Street Marina