Sen. Ossoff discusses American Rescue Plan, COVID-19 in town hall

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff sat down for a virtual town hall to answers questions from Georgians about direct pandemic relief.

Sen. Ossoff said the bill would ensure COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to every American, initiates stimulus checks and tax credits worth thousands of dollars for working and middle-class families, and deliver more than $4 billion to safely re-open Georgia’s public schools.

