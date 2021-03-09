Advertisement

Richmond County election officials move to clean up voter rolls

Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections says nearly 140,000 people are registered, an all-time high.

Now the board is taking action on people who are considered inactive voters.

Notices can be sent to people who have not responded in the last two general elections. There are 13,500 right now. Residents with no contact in five years will be transferred to inactive status.

Officials will transfer records for residents living in other counties, but registration will be canceled with Richmond County for people who have moved outside Georgia.

For active voters, the agency can update the address from the most recent registration with the U.S. Postal Service.

It comes as state lawmakers are considering changes in voting laws.

The state Senate on Monday narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill that would end no-excuse absentee voting.

Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day. It would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.

The bill is likely headed to a Senate-House conference committee where the chambers will hash out their difference on the issue.

MORE | Richmond County sees low turnout in early voting for SPLOST 8

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
Silvie Williams
Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced additional indictments in the Prison...
100 indicted in record-setting South Carolina drug conspiracy case
57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.
Dead body found on Etterlee Road in Blythe identified as missing man
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

The new guidelines apply 2 weeks after a person has been fully vaccinated but the CDC still...
How is wider vaccine rollout progressing in 2-state region?
Calendar generic
Many free services to be offered at community resource fair in Augusta
Alaysia Scott
Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway
Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on his death one year later
Georgia House unanimously votes to curb citizen arrests after Arbery death