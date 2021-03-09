Richmond County election officials move to clean up voter rolls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections says nearly 140,000 people are registered, an all-time high.

Now the board is taking action on people who are considered inactive voters.

Notices can be sent to people who have not responded in the last two general elections. There are 13,500 right now. Residents with no contact in five years will be transferred to inactive status.

Officials will transfer records for residents living in other counties, but registration will be canceled with Richmond County for people who have moved outside Georgia.

For active voters, the agency can update the address from the most recent registration with the U.S. Postal Service.

It comes as state lawmakers are considering changes in voting laws.

The state Senate on Monday narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill that would end no-excuse absentee voting.

Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day. It would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.

The bill is likely headed to a Senate-House conference committee where the chambers will hash out their difference on the issue.

