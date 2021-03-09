Advertisement

Phase 1b walk-in vaccination clinics help people in Orangeburg Co.

By Chris Joseph
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - Phase 1B began on Monday, with an estimated 2.7 million more people now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

Some of them took advantage immediately.

Family Health Centers, INC. hosted a walk-in clinic Monday at the John Ford Community Center in St. Matthews.

Managers estimate 200 Moderna doses were administered over eight hours.

People waited in line for as long as three hours, but didn’t appear to mind.

“I was so excited, I was willing to come to the first place that made it available,” Orangeburg resident Dianne Butler said.

Safety was a top concern for Eastover resident Will Patterson.

“I want to stay on this side, above ground. So that’s why I’m here,” he said.

Both said the move to Phase 1B made them eligible. To see the full list of who is eligible in phase 1b, click or tap here.

Family Health Centers will host similar walk-in clinics in the Orangeburg area this week. No appointments are needed.

Tuesday, March 9:

  • Orangeburg City Gym
  • 410 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
  • 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 11:

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds
  • 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
  • 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

