Panthers use franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed the franchise tag on Taylor Moton while still hoping to work out a long-term extension with the fourth-year offensive tackle.

If no long-term deal is reached by July 15 Moton would make between $13 million and $14 million next season depending on the NFL salary cap —and would be eligible for free agency next year. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Moton has started all 48 games at right tackle over the past three seasons while receiving high marks for his ability to protect the quarterback.

