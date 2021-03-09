Advertisement

Panthers increasing average ticket price by $3 per game

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It will cost some Carolina Panthers season ticket holders a little more to see a game next season. The NFL team announced Tuesday that its average ticket price will rise to $107 per game, an increase of $3 per game.

Some seats in the lower bowl will increase by $5 to $15 per game while some seats in the upper bowl will increase by $3. However, more than 56% of the stadium’s 33,000 non-premium seats won’t see a ticket price increase, including 78% of those in the upper level. Premium tickets, which include club seats and suites, will increase based on the terms in those contracts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
Silvie Williams
Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced additional indictments in the Prison...
100 indicted in record-setting South Carolina drug conspiracy case
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
What happens when a lifesaving vaccine leads to a life-altering diagnosis?
I-TEAM: Take this step to keep vaccine from causing mammogram problems

Latest News

Cost-cutting Falcons release veteran guard James Carpenter
Panthers use franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks away while passing the ball past Atlanta Hawks...
Hawks forward Cam Reddish has procedure on right Achilles
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass...
Cowboys, QB Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract