Painting of his hero gets recognition for 20-year-old local artist

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It all starts with a sketch

But it only took one painting to earn 20-year-old Ty Johnson a phone call he’ll never forget.

“He called me from New York, and I was like, ‘I don’t get a lot of calls from New York,’” he said.

After posting his painting of Bob Marley on Instagram, Johnson got a call from a stylist of the Marley family.

“He posted under it and was like, ‘I know the stylist of Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley. Would you like me to get in contact with him and show him this,’ and I was like, ‘Yes.’”

He says along with many others, Bob Marley was an inspiration.

“I started tearing up over the phone because Bob Marley has always been a hero to me,” Johnson said. “Just inspiring people, he was a revolutionary.”

He says that’s what motivated him to keep painting and keep pushing, bringing his pain and emotions to the canvas.

“Art filtered through an emotion is really the purest form, because it’s just your emotional canvas,” Johnson said. “Your body is just painting what it feels.”

Feelings he says allow your art to come to life, bringing a small-town boy a world of opportunities.

“That’s all it’s about is just trying,” he said, “With anything in life.”

