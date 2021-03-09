Many free services to be offered at community resource fair in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community resource fair is in the works for later this month to assist underserved populations.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at Project Life, 1758 Gordon Highway.

There will be free food boxes, clothing, haircuts, rental and electric bill assistance, bagged lunches, food stamp assistance, services for veterans, health assessments, giveaways and more.

All are welcome.

Social distancing will be enforced in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Vendors will include:

Augusta Coalition for Addiction Recovery Awareness

Augusta Partnership for Children

Augusta’s VET Center for Readjustment Counseling & Resources

Barney’s Pharmacy

Boys and Girls Club

Coastal Harbor Health System

CSL Plasma

Department of Public Health

EOA

Fishes and Loves

Forces United

GA Dept of Labor

Golden Harvest Food Bank

Goodwill Job Connections

Grand Canyon University (Info on Importance of Education)

HomeNurse Inc

ICare

Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet (Donating Lunches)

Master Kutz Barber Shop

Precious Pearls Mentoring

Richmond Co. School System - The Success Center

RNFusions, LLC

Safe Homes

Students 2 Work - Richmond County Schools CTAE

The Purpose Center

United Way

VA Medical Center

