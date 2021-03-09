Advertisement

Many free services to be offered at community resource fair in Augusta

Calendar generic
Calendar generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community resource fair is in the works for later this month to assist underserved populations.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at Project Life, 1758 Gordon Highway.

MORE | Golden Harvest to debut new Aiken warehouse, more mobile markets

There will be free food boxes, clothing, haircuts, rental and electric bill assistance, bagged lunches, food stamp assistance, services for veterans, health assessments, giveaways and more.

All are welcome.

Social distancing will be enforced in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Vendors will include:

  • Augusta Coalition for Addiction Recovery Awareness
  • Augusta Partnership for Children
  • Augusta’s VET Center for Readjustment Counseling & Resources
  • Barney’s Pharmacy
  • Boys and Girls Club
  • Coastal Harbor Health System
  • CSL Plasma
  • Department of Public Health
  • EOA
  • Fishes and Loves
  • Forces United
  • GA Dept of Labor
  • Golden Harvest Food Bank
  • Goodwill Job Connections
  • Grand Canyon University (Info on Importance of Education)
  • HomeNurse Inc
  • ICare
  • Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet (Donating Lunches)
  • Master Kutz Barber Shop
  • Precious Pearls Mentoring
  • Richmond Co. School System - The Success Center
  • RNFusions, LLC
  • Safe Homes
  • Students 2 Work - Richmond County Schools CTAE
  • The Purpose Center
  • United Way
  • VA Medical Center

