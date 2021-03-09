Advertisement

Local school districts debate cutting back on standardized tests in future

By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a fight parents, teachers, and school leaders have had for years. Now it’s possible kids could spend less time taking standardized tests.

Tonight, the committee meeting is discussing changes in standardized testing. It could possibly change the future of test-taking for students in Richmond County.

Parents say these changes are necessary moving forward.

“I think standardized testing, in general, is a double-edged sword.”

Jennifer Flagge is a parent of the Richmond County School System. She’s been homeschooling her five kids for a couple of years now through the district.

“I think there are pros and cons to standardized testing. I think we put too much weight on standardized testing,” she said.

But that’s one thing the school board wants to change.

“I think it could be great I think it depends on what will be in its place.”

Here’s what would be in place of testing:

The district would use input from teachers, parents, and placement committees.

They’d also use class performance instead of Georgia milestone results to decide if students move on.

They plan to reduce testing times by an average of 4 ½ hours.

Instead, schools will offer and schedule more time on those test subjects in the same day.

This would apply during the pandemic of course, but it would also apply for future school years.

Along with all of this they plan to follow Georgia Department of Education recommendations which reduce the weight of Georgia milestone EOC exams to 0.01% of final grades and not 20 percent.

It’s a way the school system is trying to help out during a challenging school year.

Parents say these options are just what students after a year like this:

“When we focus more on the development for the child and tracking the child’s development and growth and we put the focus on that I feel like everyone wins at that point,” Flagge said.

Another key point to note is that students don’t have to come in to take the exam if they are virtual. They will receive a zero or incomplete exam grade but again that is only 0.01 percent of the final grade.

They’re hoping these changes will help bring some relief to current and future students.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
Silvie Williams
Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced additional indictments in the Prison...
100 indicted in record-setting South Carolina drug conspiracy case
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
What happens when a lifesaving vaccine leads to a life-altering diagnosis?
I-TEAM: Take this step to keep vaccine from causing mammogram problems

Latest News

AU ramps up vaccinations for teachers
AU ramps up vaccinations for teachers
SC lawmakers announce legislation to protect monuments statewide
SC lawmakers announce legislation to protect monuments statewide
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
Our school districts debate cutting back on standardized tests
Our school districts debate cutting back on standardized tests