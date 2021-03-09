Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

ATLANTA - Former President Jimmy Carter has declared his opposition to restrictive voting proposals in his native Georgia. Carter said in a statement Tuesday that he’s “disheartened, saddened and angry” over the proposals that are headlined by a plan to end no-excuse absentee voting.

The Democratic former president says the Republican-backed proposals “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.”

The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November, gave Democrats control of the Senate and cemented the state as a battleground.

Carter says it’s possible to maintain wide access to polls and still have secure elections.

The state Senate on Monday narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill that would end no-excuse absentee voting.

Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day. It would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.

The bill is likely headed to a Senate-House conference committee where the chambers will hash out their difference on the issue.

