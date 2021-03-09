Advertisement

Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an interview before a book signing in Atlanta. Carter is cautioning Democrats that their path to defeating President Donald Trump depends on independents and moderates. Carter says that U.S. policies on immigration, the environment and human rights will not improve while Trump is in office and that many independents are souring on the current president. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Former President Jimmy Carter has declared his opposition to restrictive voting proposals in his native Georgia. Carter said in a statement Tuesday that he’s “disheartened, saddened and angry” over the proposals that are headlined by a plan to end no-excuse absentee voting.

The Democratic former president says the Republican-backed proposals “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.”

MORE | Richmond County election officials move to clean up voter rolls

The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November, gave Democrats control of the Senate and cemented the state as a battleground.

Carter says it’s possible to maintain wide access to polls and still have secure elections.

The state Senate on Monday narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill that would end no-excuse absentee voting.

Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day. It would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.

The bill is likely headed to a Senate-House conference committee where the chambers will hash out their difference on the issue.

