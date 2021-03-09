How vaccine waiting lists pay off for some lucky Georgians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be hard to come by. While supply is limited and demand is high, one Savannah woman found a way to be vaccinated despite this. It’s called vaccine waste avoidance protocol.

“I just got lucky I guess. I don’t know,” said Daniela Bringman.

Bringman is just 35 years old and has now had her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

You might wonder how, but after some research and several phone calls she ended up on Walmart’s Waste Avoidance Protocol list for the vaccine. Walmart leaders explained in an email that this list is meant to be used when their pharmacy has additional COVID-19 vaccine doses available from an opened vial. They call those first within the current priority group to use it, and if no one is able they move down the list. Well last week, they called everyone to avoid wasting the vaccine until they got Daniela and her mom.

“Oh, my gosh I was giddy,” said Bringman. “So happy and relieved and like I couldn’t even go to sleep that night because I was just so excited about eating in a restaurant again and you know we’ve been locked down pretty hard so just knowing that things are going to get back to normal before to too long it just was a really good feeling.”

She says she didn’t expect the wait list would work, but is grateful it did. She’s a teacher who took a leave after having a baby and says this opening will allow her the ability to get back to work and see family again.

Wait lists like the one at Walmart are happening at select clinics to avoid waste though how you can sign-up for one differs depending on the location and requires of personal effort.

Dr Stephen Thacker, associate chief medical officer at Memorial Health, says the logistics of the COVID-19 vaccines can be difficult from not only delivery, to storage, but how many doses they contain and more. While clinics work to avoid vaccine waste it can happen because of faulty syringes, to human error and more, but Dr. Thacker says mostly waste comes from people who miss appointments.

“The risk for waste really comes from folks that are trying their best to get a vaccine and they schedule in multiple sites and they go to the first one that gives them,” Thacker said. “But they fail to call and cancel their appointments with the other sites that they have because almost every vaccine clinic has a no show rate related to it and so for us it’s been anywhere from 15 sometimes even upwards of 18 percent of those that have scheduled have found vaccination elsewhere just didn’t let us know.”

At the Coastal Health District, they tell us they have had less than 20 doses go to waste because of manufacturing error or problems administering doses. They say none have got to waste because they didn’t have people to take the shot.

Memorial leaders say they have had very little waste, but that’s thanks to intentional planning.

“Thankfully for us at Memorial we’ve been managing it very tightly and very closely because the last thing we want to do with something so limited like COVID-19 vaccines is to waste them,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker. “And so, I’m very thankful that we’ve had nearly no wastage and we’ve done that through scheduling only format as well as having call lists.”

He says the state mandate is to maintain a list of people going in order from those who qualify in the current phase, to those in the next tier and so forth. He says it’s also directed by the state that those who get a first dose are owed a second dose at the same site no matter their tier.

Daniela Bringman says she already has her second appointment scheduled through Walmart. She says the wait list worked for her and encourages others to consider if this is right for them.

“You know if it’s going to just go to waste, put it in the arm of somebody,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.